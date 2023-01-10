MURRAY – Murray State University is preparing for its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Breakfast, which will be held in person Monday for the first time in three years.

Dr. S.G. Carthell, executive director for multicultural initiatives and Murray State’s Dr. Marvin D. Mills Sr. Multicultural Center, said the breakfast will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday at SpringHill Suites by Marriott, located at 1512 North 12th St. The meal has traditionally been held on campus, but was moved this year because of the ongoing renovations at the Curris Center. This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Kevin D. Woodgett Sr., senior chair of the Health Coalition of Delaware County and senior pastor for the Church of the Living God in Muncie, Indiana. Although Woodgett participated two years ago, this will be the first time for him to speak in person.