MURRAY – Murray State University is preparing for its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Breakfast, which will be held in person Monday for the first time in three years.
Dr. S.G. Carthell, executive director for multicultural initiatives and Murray State’s Dr. Marvin D. Mills Sr. Multicultural Center, said the breakfast will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday at SpringHill Suites by Marriott, located at 1512 North 12th St. The meal has traditionally been held on campus, but was moved this year because of the ongoing renovations at the Curris Center. This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Kevin D. Woodgett Sr., senior chair of the Health Coalition of Delaware County and senior pastor for the Church of the Living God in Muncie, Indiana. Although Woodgett participated two years ago, this will be the first time for him to speak in person.
“It’s a different location, more inside the city, so hopefully we'll get more people from the city to come out,” Carthell said. “We’re going to have breakfast, and Dr. Woodgett is going to be coming back. He was virtual in 2021 when we couldn’t do anything (because of the pandemic). He did a virtual presentation for us that we aired, but our intent was to eventually get him back here in person.”
The university is also celebrating King’s legacy with the MLK Racers Challenge, a week-long effort to donate goods to organizations that support the Murray community and surrounding areas. Students, staff, faculty and community members are invited to donate non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, toiletries and school supplies to help support the community. Donations will be collected on Monday, Jan. 16, from 9 a.m. until noon at the SpringHill Suites and will also be accepted between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, through Friday, Jan. 20, at the Multicultural Center. The center is located in room 101 in the Curris Center.
“We are going to be collecting items for people to donate because we have agencies that still need support and need help,” Carthell said. “We’ve had pretty tough winter weather and it’s been really, really cold, so (nonprofit agencies have) had to support a lot of people. We're hoping folks will give and get back into that spirit of bringing donations and giving them in person.”
Carthell said the MLK Racers Challenge will be a competition between campus and community groups, with the hope that it will spur people to donate more items to outdo one another.
“We’re challenging organizations and community groups to give (as much as they can),” Carthell said. “You could donate a bunch of canned food items in honor of the United Way or Soup for the Soul or wherever you choose, and we’re going to have a little traveling trophy that will go to the organization that gives the most donations, whether it’s a student group, community group, faculty, staff, whatever. We’ll also have some individual awards just to kind of motivate people and encourage them to continue that spirit of giving and try to build that up.”
In the past decade, King’s birthday has been celebrated by Murray State and the community with a Day of Service, which involved students and others either volunteering for the day at a variety of nonprofit agencies or helping with a large community project. In 2020 – a couple of months before the pandemic shut-down – volunteers spent the day building beds for the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which provides beds for children and families in need. While nothing similar is planned for this year, Carthell said the day’s events should hopefully be back to normal next year.
“Hopefully, by 2024, we're going to have a big community-wide, hands-on project again,” Carthell said. “We did one in 2020 helping to build beds and working with the Heavenly Peace folks, which was wonderful. That was our biggest MLK Day yet, and then the pandemic hit and kind of slowed us down. So we're just trying to regain that momentum and restart in person this year.”
In some past years, a march across campus to honor King was held the Sunday night before the big day, but Carthell there will be no march this year. He said that is partly because Murray State classes will not be back in session until Tuesday, Jan. 17.
“Typically, we have a majority of students that are out there for the march, so since we know they’re not going to be back, we decided not to do it,” Carthell said. “Also, because this is our first time doing the breakfast and keynote in person since the pandemic, we're just trying to take it a step at a time. Hopefully next year, if we get enough interest in doing the march again, we'll do that.”
There is no charge for the breakfast, but since space is limited to about 125 seats, Carthell said the Multicultural Center is requesting that people who plan to attend send an RSVP. People can RSVP for the breakfast or the MLK Jr Racer Challenge by visiting https://www.smore.com/65emg or calling the office at 270-809-6836.
