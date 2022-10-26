MURRAY – In two weeks, Kentuckians will weigh in on whether to add language to the state Constitution that would remove any legal right to abortion in the commonwealth.
The ballot question on Amendment 2 is as follows:
“Are you in favor of amending the Constitution of Kentucky by creating a new section of the Constitution to be numbered Section 26A to state as follows: To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion?”
Kevin Elliott, assistant professor of political science at Murray State University, said that the question is not straight forward in that it looks at two different issues – it forbids the interpretation of the Constitution to include a right to abortion in addition to forbidding the funding of abortion, which is already illegal in the state.
“If you read it, you could come away with the impression that abortions are publicly funded in the state of Kentucky as of 2022 and, of course, that is not currently the law,” Elliott said. “The law already forbids public funding of abortions in Kentucky, so that second part of the amendment is basically not needed because it is already illegal.”
Passing the amendment would make it a matter of constitutional law that the state government could not fund abortions. As of now, though, it is currently illegal. If the legislature wanted to, it could repeal that law and fund abortions publicly. If the amendment passes, the legislature is unable to do that.
“A ‘yes’ vote adds language to the Constitution of Kentucky,” Elliott explained. “That language then says that nothing in the Constitution could be interpreted by any court to protect a right to abortion – basically, it forbids interpretations. It forbids courts from reading a portion of the Constitution to protect a right that’s not explicitly provided for.”
For context, Elliott noted that is what Roe vs. Wade did at the federal level. The U.S. Supreme Court interpreted language in the federal Constitution to protect a right to terminate a pregnancy as part of the right of privacy.
“So, in Kentucky, the idea then is that you could not do anything like that because of this language that would be added to the Constitution,” Elliott said. He also noted that if the amendment were to pass, the only way to protect a right to abortion in Kentucky would be to pass another constitutional amendment.
A ‘no’ vote would preserve the Kentucky Constitution as it currently is, so there would be no additions to the Constitution.
“A ’no’ vote keeps the Constitution as it currently is,” Elliott said and added, “The two things the amendment is attempting to accomplish are not currently issues that need to be addressed because no court has made any decision saying that there is a right to abortion in the Kentucky Constitution, and it is currently illegal to provide public money to fund abortions.”
Kentucky’s trigger law, also known as the Human Life Protection Act, which was passed by the legislature in 2019, is currently the prevailing law regarding abortion in the commonwealth. Elliott noted that passing Amendment 2 would not impact that law.
“So, this is not on the constitutional level; it’s just a law,” he said, noting the law was triggered by the overturning of Roe vs. Wade in the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision. “(It) forbids all abortions except if the life of the mother is in danger, but that means that there are no exceptions for rape or incest.”
Elliott said that Amendment 2 would not prevent the legislature from introducing an exception for rape or incest.
“A ‘yes’ vote would not foreclose the legislature from protecting abortion; it would prevent the Kentucky courts from saying that there is a protected right to abortion,” Elliott advised. “So, really what the amendment does is it limits the power of the Kentucky state courts.”
The only potential conflict between the trigger law and the proposed amendment is what would happen if a pregnant person was on Medicaid and an abortion was necessary to save their life. The question is would the amendment prevent Medicaid from paying for that life-saving medical care.
“I do not know whether it is possible to have an abortion paid for with public dollars if the mother’s life is in danger,” Elliott acknowledged. “That would be the only question I would have about that. If somebody were on Medicaid and their life was in danger, that would seem to fall into the exception in the Kentucky trigger law. So, if public dollars could be used to pay for that abortion in those circumstances, then (the amendment) would prevent that from happening.”
The other proposed amendment on the ballot – Amendment 1 – removes legislative session end dates and provides that odd-year sessions are limited to 30 legislative days and even-year sessions are limited to 60 legislative days; it allows the legislature to change a legislative session end date by a three-fifths vote in the chamber; and it provides that a special legislative session for up to 12 days may be called by the Senate president or House speaker.
Calloway County Court Clerk Antonia Faulkner wants to remind voters that the ballot, because it is so large, will be two-sided, but the machine will scan both sides. If a voter chooses not to mark “yes” or “no” on either of the amendments on this year’s ballot, it will not cause a problem for the races the voter did mark.
