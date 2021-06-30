MURRAY — This past weekend’s annual Amateur Radio Field Day saw something that does not happen that often.
Known for, at times, very intense competition on the high school athletic fields and arenas of the area, the communities of Mayfield and Murray are not known for being all that cordial to one another.
Yet, at the Arboretum at Murray State University, a visitor would have seen Mayfield and Murray residents, as well as those who live in the rural areas of Graves and Calloway counties, working together. That is because the Murray State University Amateur Radio Club has formed a partnership with the Mayfield Amateur Radio Society for a very important mission.
The Murray State group is helping the Mayfield side get back on its feet.
“Mayfield does have a club, but it went somewhat dormant,” said Murray State Club Press/Media Officer Richard Palmer. “So, about two or three years ago, we actually partnered with them and some of us got together and built their repeater station over there. What it came down to was we were trying to breathe fresh air into that club.
“We had a meeting about a week ago with them and we were trying to get them to move their meetings toward a more centralized location in the county so they can pull people in from all over Graves County. We were meeting in southern Graves County down toward Cuba because they apparently have a lot of (Citizens Emergency Response Team) members that are really active in southern Graves.”
That was how the Mayfield group came to be part of Murray State’s team for Field Day, where ham radio operators throughout the world attempt to contact as many of their fellow operators as possible in a 24-hour period. Mayfield supplied four to five of its members to sit alongside Murray State operators and attempt to bolster the home team’s numbers. By Sunday afternoon’s conclusion, the combined efforts had resulted in all 50 United States being connected at least once and almost every province in Canada as well.
“They don’t have enough members right now to compete in this on their own, so we let them be part of our club,” Palmer said. “We’re looking at this as a kind of mentorship, where we can help them see things while they’re here.”
The help is appreciated.
“We’re really proud that they’re doing this for us,” said Robin Jones, who is the president of the Mayfield group. “This is really important (to join Murray State’s team for Field Day) because they’re kind of helping us out. I just became president last year because our actual president passed away.
“We’re hoping they can help us with getting some programs together.”
Todd Hackathorn, a member of the Murray State club, has been helping lead the effort to return the Mayfield side to a stronger position. Every week, he said he helps run their networks.
“I actually live five miles to the west (of Murray), so I’m able to hit their repeater with no problem,” Hackathorn said.
There is also an underlying reason the Murray State club is so interested in helping the Mayfield side become stronger. It could be a matter, literally, of life and death.
“They are very important to us when it comes to severe weather coming from our west or southwest,” Palmer said of how Mayfield also possesses the westernmost tower in Kentucky. “Ham radio is so important to the emergency management scene. We can talk to Frankfort on a ham radio, if we have to, and if you’ll recall, back in the ice storm (of 2009), we were able to send information there about what was going on here.
“So, when you look at how important the Mayfield club is to us, what they see can give us several miles of advance notice and they can also start reporting to us.”
“The thing about ham radio is it’s live time and straight to the source,” Hackathorn said, adding that the National Weather Service Office in Paducah operates its own ham system during outbreaks. “Of course, this can be used in any situation. You have a widespread power outage, we can talk from Murray to other operators around the area.
“I think Mayfield has about nine club members at the moment, so they need new members, and, when something like that dwindles, it takes a whole lot of effort to build it back up again. I think we’re getting there, though.
“And today, we’re all one big, happy family.”
