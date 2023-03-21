MURRAY – On March 2, 15 undergraduate students from Murray State University participated in the 21st Posters-at-the-Capitol event in Frankfort. This annual event is coordinated by the Murray State University Office of Research and Creative Activity and featured more than 90 posters from students attending all eight publicly funded institutions in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

This year’s program included remarks from Dr. Tim Todd, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, Sen. Stephen West, chairman of Senate education, and Dr. Aaron Thompson, president, Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education.