MURRAY – On March 2, 15 undergraduate students from Murray State University participated in the 21st Posters-at-the-Capitol event in Frankfort. This annual event is coordinated by the Murray State University Office of Research and Creative Activity and featured more than 90 posters from students attending all eight publicly funded institutions in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
This year’s program included remarks from Dr. Tim Todd, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, Sen. Stephen West, chairman of Senate education, and Dr. Aaron Thompson, president, Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education.
Murray State students present at the event include Akayla Henson, senior, St. Louis, Missouri; Anna Griggs, freshman, Gibson County, Tennessee; Ashton Crowe, senior, Daviess County; Ava Isaacs, junior, Franklin County, Illinois; Daniel Wahl, senior, Vanderburgh County, Indiana; Elizabeth McGrew, senior, St. Clair County, Illinois; Eva Bogue, sophomore, Barren County; Gracey Moffit, senior, Graves County; Joel Bulkley, sophomore, Vanderburgh County, Indiana; Madilyn Adamchik, senior, Boone County; Marie Baxley, freshman, Champaign County, Illinois; Matthew Laun, senior, Madison County; Miranda Rudolph, senior, Calloway County; Skylar Ross, senior, St. Clair County, Illinois; and Christopher Hill, senior, Davidson County, Tennessee.
One of the highlights of this year’s event was the attendance of Joseph Sahyoun, a third-grader at Murray Elementary School, who was accompanied by his parents. Joseph traveled to the event with an excused absence form his teacher, Mrs. Dawson, with the understanding that he would deliver a presentation about his experience to the class the following week. Joseph’s father, Dr. Najib Sahyoun, an assistant profession in accounting at Murray State, was on-site to support his student, Christopher Hill.
