MURRAY - The Murray State University Alumni Association (MSUAA) is proud to announce that five outstanding Murray State alumni have been selected as the 2023 recipients of the Distinguished Alumni Award. This year’s Distinguished Alumni dinner and award ceremony will be held on Friday, April 21, in the Murray Room at the CFSB Center. A cocktail reception will begin at 5 p.m. and the dinner and program will follow at 6 p.m.

The Distinguished Alumni Award has been presented annually to Murray State alumni who have made meaningful contributions to their professions on a local, state and national level. It is the highest honor an alumnus or alumna can earn from the MSUAA and recognizes those who have excelled both professionally and personally. The Distinguished Alumni honorees for 2023 include Phyllis Childs, ’98, ’00, Trisha Cunningham, ’86, Dr. Brent Mayabb, ’95, Dr. James Rudolph, ’66, ’69, and Jimmy Wright, attd. ’62-’64. The 2023 Distinguished Young Alumni Award recipient is Dominique Hudspeth, ’09. 

Phyllis E. Jackson Childs
Trisha Clark Cunningham
Dr. Christopher “Brent” Mayabb
Dr. James A. Rudolph
Jimmy Wright
Dominique “Dom” Hudspeth