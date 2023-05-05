Murray State University announces national leadership council for the Be Bold: Forever Blue & Gold campaign

 Photo provided

MURRAY - A prestigious group of some of the most successful, generous and connected alumni along with faculty, staff and students of Murray State University recently gathered on campus in the Hall of Benefactors and Distinguished Alumni to discuss the continued successful path for a historic centennial comprehensive capital fundraising campaign. As part of an agenda that included the announcement of the national campaign leadership council, the group celebrated and recognized the campaign’s progress as $57 million has already been raised toward the $100 million goal.

"We are extremely grateful to our many alumni and friends who have donated generously to date,” said Murray State University President Dr. Bob Jackson. “The tremendous generosity of our donors ensures that we are able to continue our 100-year history of access and affordability for our students, academic quality and campus enhancements as we move toward our $100 million goal.” 

