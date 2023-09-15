Murray State University announces newly-named “Doran Arboretum at Murray State University”

Pictured, front row, President Bob Jackson, Murray State University; the Doran brothers of the Doran Foundation, Harold Doran Jr. and Frank Doran; Dr. Brian Parr, dean of the Hutson School of Agriculture; back row, Dr. Tina Bernot, executive director of development; Abby Hensley, director of development - Hutson School of Agriculture; Paul Rister, board president of the Friends of the Arboretum; Jonah Brannon, instructor in the Hutson School of Agriculture; and Dava Hayden, manager of the Doran Arboretum.

 Photo provided

MURRAY -  Murray State University, together with members of the Doran Family, signed guidelines on Monday, Sept. 11, establishing the Doran Arboretum Fund for Excellence, made with a $500,000 gift commitment by the Doran Foundation, Inc. to support capital improvements and maintenance of the Arboretum into the future. Following the approval of the Board of Regents, Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson recognized the newly-named “Doran Arboretum at Murray State University” in honor and appreciation of the Doran Family both for this new gift as well as their long history of support for the university.

“The Arboretum is a vitally important asset to the university, community, and region, as well as an excellent teaching tool for our students,” said Jackson. “For several years we have worked to develop a permanent endowment to assist with needs at the Arboretum. We are extremely grateful to the Doran Family for their generous gift to make this endowment a reality. Doran Family members have been loyal supporters of the university in all areas – from academic programs to Racer athletics, along with scholarships to assist our students. This new gift adds to this long list and creates a lasting legacy of support.”

