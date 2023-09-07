MURRAY - The Murray State University Board of Regents adopted a resolution of support at its Friday, Aug. 25 meeting to create a task force and begin a feasibility study to examine the statewide shortage of veterinarians and work toward the development of a School of Veterinary Medicine at Murray State University.

The state of Kentucky currently does not have a School of Veterinary Medicine, and approximately 70 students from Kentucky are accepted each year to out-of-state veterinary schools. In the United States, there are only 32 veterinary colleges accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA).