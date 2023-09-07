MURRAY - The Murray State University Board of Regents adopted a resolution of support at its Friday, Aug. 25 meeting to create a task force and begin a feasibility study to examine the statewide shortage of veterinarians and work toward the development of a School of Veterinary Medicine at Murray State University.
The state of Kentucky currently does not have a School of Veterinary Medicine, and approximately 70 students from Kentucky are accepted each year to out-of-state veterinary schools. In the United States, there are only 32 veterinary colleges accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA).
The members of the School of Veterinary Medicine task force include:
David Beck, president and COO, Kentucky Venues
Jeremy Buchanan, executive director, Purchase Area Development District
Dr. Johanna Choate, veterinary faculty, Hutson School of Agriculture, Murray State University
Seth Clark, pre-veterinarian student, Hutson School of Agriculture, Murray State University
Sarah Coleman, executive director, Kentucky Horse Council
Nikki Ellis, executive director, Kentucky Pork Producers
Dr. Renee Fister, associate provost, Murray State University
Dr. Claire Fuller, dean, Jones College of Science, Engineering and Technology, Murray State University
Sharon Furches, second vice president, Kentucky Farm Bureau
Jerry Gilliam, Christian County Judge Executive
Jamie Guffey, executive director, Kentucky Poultry Federation
Daniel Hayden, program coordinator, Kentucky Cattlemen's Association
Rep. Richard Heath, chairman, House Agriculture Committee
Yesenia Hernandez, pre-veterinarian student, Hutson School of Agriculture, Murray State University
Dr. Laura Ken Hoffman, associate professor, Hutson School of Agriculture, Murray State University
Sen. Jason Howell, chairman, Senate Agriculture Committee
Stan Humphries, Trigg County Judge Executive
Tara Joiner, licensed veterinary technologist, Hutson School of Agriculture, Murray State University
Nathaniel Keith, production manager, Cal Maine Foods
Dr. Brittany Kirby, sssistant professor, Hutson School of Agriculture, Murray State University
Dr. John Laster, Executive Board, Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association
Doug Lawson, president/COO, Field and Main Bank
Dr. Brent Mayabb, Global Chief Medical Officer, Royal Canin
Theresa Nichol, Garnett Farms
Dr. Shea Porr, sssociate fean, Hutson School of Agriculture, Murray State University
Ronny Pryor, representative, Tyson Foods
Dr. Debbie Reed, director, Breathitt Veterinary Center, Murray State University
Rep. Steven Rudy, House Majority Floor Leader
Joanna Shake, executive director, Green River Area Development District
Kristen Stewart, agriculture coordinator, Hopkinsville Community College, KCTCS
Dr. Jared Tapp, veterinarian, Pennyrile Animal Clinic
Jason Vincent, executive director, Pennyrile Area Development District
Dr. Brian Parr, dean, Hutson School of Agriculture, Murray State University
Jordan Smith, executive director of Government and Institutional Relations, Murray State University
Dr. Robert L Jackson, president, Murray State University
Dr. Tim Todd, provost and vice president of Academic Affairs, Murray State University
Jackie Dudley, senior vice president of Finance and Administrative Services, Murray State University
"I am very pleased to appoint this important task force of leading agricultural professionals as we study the many critical needs in this area and advance a School of Veterinary Medicine in Kentucky at Murray State University,” said Murray State University President Dr. Bob Jackson. “We have a growing shortage of veterinarians in Kentucky and we are excited to advance the important work of addressing this need. We are extremely grateful to the members of this group for their assistance and wise counsel as we move forward."
Murray State’s Hutson School of Agriculture has the largest estimated pre-veterinary medicine/veterinary technology enrollment of any university in Kentucky, and is just one of three programs in Kentucky that is fully accredited by the AVMA.
Murray State students are provided valuable hands-on learning opportunities that prepare them for success upon graduation. The university’s A. Carman Animal Health Technology Center, located on Murray State’s West Farm in Calloway County, offers state-of-the-art equipment and supplies to prepare students for a career in the field of veterinary medicine.
The Breathitt Veterinary Center at Murray State University, under the direction of the Hutson School of Agriculture, is located in Christian County and is a nationally preeminent animal disease diagnostic laboratory dedicated to protecting the invaluable assets of Kentucky’s equine, livestock and poultry industries. The center is the only Level 1 Laboratory Status designated by the USDA National Animal Health Laboratory system and one of only 60 laboratories in the United States (one of 23 laboratories with Level 1 status). The center serves as an important teaching and learning facility for Murray State students.
"I am very grateful to this amazing group of professionals for their willingness to serve on this task force,” said Murray State University Hutson School of Agriculture Dean Dr. Brian Parr. “The knowledge and wisdom that this group represents will be critical to mapping the course for a School of Veterinary Medicine at Murray State University. I look forward to working with each member!”
