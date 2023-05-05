MURRAY - The Department of Journalism and Mass Communications (JMC) at Murray State University was re-accredited Friday, April 28, during the Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications’ meeting in Chicago, Illinois. 

The Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications (ACEJMC) is the agency responsible for the evaluation of professional journalism and mass communications programs in colleges and universities, both foreign and domestic. The JMC program is one of 117 accredited programs, and has been continuously accredited since 1986. ACEJMC reviews programs every six years.

