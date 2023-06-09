Murray State University’s Model United Nations team participates in International Conference

Murray State University students attended the National Model United Nations Conference.

 Photo provided

MURRAY - Approximately 3,900 university students and faculty members from across the United States and abroad, including a team from Murray State University, recently attended the National Model United Nations (MUN) Conference to discuss current global issues in a real world context. 

Members of the Murray State Model United Nations team include:

