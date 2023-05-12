Murray State University’s Wrather Hall undergoes renovations and officially re-opens spring 2023 semester

Murray State University’s Facilities Management team finished renovations to the seating and flooring at Wrather Hall, the first building on Murray State’s campus.

 Digital Media Murray State

MURRAY -  Murray State University’s Facilities Management team has finished renovations within Wrather Hall, the first building on Murray State’s campus. The Wrather renovation project budget was set at $1.4 million and included new finishes all around the auditorium – carpet, hardwood, flooring on the stage, refurbishments to the seating, curtains and paint on the walls and ceilings. Additionally, a major structural steel support was installed underneath the stage, and new mechanical and electrical systems were needed to replace outdated systems – two new gas boilers, aimed to get the building off of steam heat, and electrical switchgear and components.

“I am very pleased that we have restored the Wrather Hall auditorium, stage and other parts of the building in order that we can fully use our original building on campus for various events and activities,” said Murray State University President Dr. Bob Jackson. “The Wrather Hall Auditorium has been unused for the past few years due to structural issues with the building and now, it has been beautifully restored and we are very appreciative of the excellent work which has been completed.”

