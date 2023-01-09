MAYFIELD – A 17-year-old Murray girl died in a single-vehicle collision last Wednesday in Graves County, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.
GCSO said deputies were dispatched at approximately 9:25 p.m. to the area of KY 464 and Deward Road for a single-vehicle collision. The accident occurred approximately four miles east of Mayfield.
Deputy Peyton Jackson and Sgt. Chris Mensinger arrived at the scene and located a single vehicle on its side in the ditch, GCSO said. The investigation revealed that a 2006 Nissan Versa had been westbound on KY 464 when the vehicle failed to negotiate a sharp curve and ran off the right side of the roadway, striking a tree before coming to rest on an embankment on its passenger side. Elexis F. Williams, 17, of Murray, was killed as a result of the collision, GCSO said.
GCSO was assisted with the investigation by the Mayfield Fire Department, Mayfield/Graves County EMS, Mayfield/Graves County Fire and Rescue, the Mayfield Police Department, Graves County Emergency Management and the Graves County Coroner’s Office.
“The Sheriff’s Office would like to express our sincerest condolences to the family of Ms. Williams,” GCSO said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.