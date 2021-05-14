MURRAY — At a time when mayhem seems to be sweeping the country over shortages of certain items, one would probably think there is no calming reassurance to be had with anything.
And one might think that one of those shortages — on chorine — might have an impact on municipal water systems. After all, chlorine is used to help water stay clean, which is the ultimate goal of such systems.
However, at least in Murray, it does not appear that this is going to be a problem.
“That issue you’re seeing is mainly with chlorine tablets. We use chlorine gas for what we do,” said Paul Wood, the supervisor for the City of Murray Water Treatment Plant, which handles the purification process for the water that circulates to homes and businesses throughout the city. “And there’s no shortage of chlorine gas happening, so we’re not having any impacts with that.
“We’re also not having issues at the Wastewater Treatment Plant. They stopped having to use chlorine out there a while back and they’ve gone to other ways to do what they have to do.”
Owners of swimming pools have been in a bit of a panic the past several weeks across the United States because supplies of chlorine tablets have been really low. This shortage was caused because the manufacturer for the vast majority of the chlorine tablets produced in the nation — a chemical plant in Louisiana —experienced a crippling fire last year.
Media reports say that the plant is expected to return to production … by sometime next year.
“Yeah, I’m glad we’re not having to deal with anything from that,” Wood said. “That would be pretty rough.”
Wood his facility uses gas that consists of 100% chlorine, which is much more potent than what is used for treating swimming pools and other similar facilities.
“Those tablets typically have a much lower amount of chlorine in them anyway. They’re mixed with other things that allow them to do what they do,” he said, adding that there is one more big difference between how a water plant uses chlorine and a pool.
“We get ours in ton loads and those typically last us about a month. The tablets, of course, last for a much shorter amount of time.”
