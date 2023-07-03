Murray woman accused of stealing 222K gallons of water
Kirksey

MURRAY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office last week arrested a Murray woman after she was accused of stealing nearly a quarter-million gallons of water from the City of Murray over the last nine months.

According to CCSO, an arrest warrant was executed Thursday against Crystal L. Kirksey, 45, of Murray, after an investigation revealed that she had allegedly been stealing water from Murray Municipal Utilities. CCSO said the services had been turned off in September 2022 for nonpayment at her residence. It was later found that the lock had been removed on the meter and that water was being used, CCSO said.