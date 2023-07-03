Murray woman accused of stealing 222K gallons of water

MURRAY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office last week arrested a Murray woman after she was accused of stealing nearly a quarter-million gallons of water from the City of Murray over the last nine months.
According to CCSO, an arrest warrant was executed Thursday against Crystal L. Kirksey, 45, of Murray, after an investigation revealed that she had allegedly been stealing water from Murray Municipal Utilities. CCSO said the services had been turned off in September 2022 for nonpayment at her residence. It was later found that the lock had been removed on the meter and that water was being used, CCSO said.
The utility company then pulled the meter to later find that the meter box had been tampered with so that it would again distribute water to the home, a news release said. Deputy Marian Cosgrove, public information officer for CCSO, said MMU stated the meter was subsequently turned off in June 2023 after 222,500 gallons of water were stolen. Kirksey was lodged at the Calloway County Jail after she was charged with theft of services ($1,000-$10,000) and theft by unlawful taking or disposition (all others).
Cosgrove said MMU stated in its criminal complaint that the amount allegedly stolen amounted to just over $2,000, which includes not only the water itself but the cost of having to return to Kirksey’s residence at least three times to check and lock the water meter and other services. She said that although theft of services complaints are occasionally filed with CCSO, it’s rare that it involves utilities and even rarer that someone would be accused of stealing quite as much as Kirksey is.
“I can’t remember the last time we even (had a similar complaint),” Cosgrove said. “I’m not saying it never has happened, but it’s very infrequent that we make a call for service that involves theft of services (like utilities). Theft of services complaints usually come from a restaurant when people leave without paying their bill or something like that, but for utilities, we see it, but it’s not that often.”
Murray Mayor Bob Rogers said the city had no choice but to press charges, especially given the extremely large amount of water Kirksey is accused of stealing.
“I was notified of this Friday, and I was told that it does happen from time-to-time,” Rogers said. “It just amounts to stealing, and it’s money that’s taken away from our utility department. If there’s too much theft that goes on, all it does is end up raising the water bill for everybody else. That’s because we have to buy equipment to run that plant and it’s just very expensive to keep our utility department running. Obviously, we think we’ve got a good water system and a reasonable water rate, but that’s based on everybody paying their bills.”
In discussions with the city’s Public Works Department, Rogers said he and other city personnel hoped the public would get the message that stealing water is taken very seriously and that it is no different from stealing money from the city.
“I was a little surprised and disappointed that people would do that,” he added.
CCSO posted about the charges on Facebook Friday morning, and hundreds of people commented on the arrest. While some said they thought the charges were justified, many others commented that they thought it was unfair to target someone for stealing water because it is a necessity. Others questioned why no local charities had apparently helped the suspect – though, to be clear, that is speculation, and it is unknown whether or not Kirksey requested assistance with her utilities from either the city or any local nonprofit organizations.
Murray-Calloway County Need Line Executive Director Tonia Casey said that although she could not speak to the specifics of Kirksey’s case, the agency does anything it can to help people who cannot afford to feed themselves or their families or pay their utility bills. However, in order to make sure donations to Need Line are used effectively, beneficiaries of the charity must meet certain specified criteria.
“We have many people in Murray and Calloway County who have a legitimate need for assistance with utilities or food or anything that we can help them with,” Casey said. “Even if we cannot help, we can refer them. Their first step, if it’s a bill they need help with, is to bring the bill in, and that will have their address on it; so that would be the proof that they live here in Calloway County. Otherwise, we’ll need proof of residency and the income of all the household members. They fill out an application and they will be interviewed by the caseworker, because we that for everybody. That’s for utility bills, and we find out before they leave if we’re going to be able to help or not, and how much we can help.
“Also, if they need any food, we just need proof of residency and their household income. That’s it. We’ll work with them and they’ll get their food before they even leave here. We do all that when people need financial help just to make sure their story’s legit, because the money we’re giving out is money that’s been kindly donated. We help close to 2,000 people every month, and we don’t want anybody to do without. Water and air (conditioning) right now are vital, and I would just also ask everyone to check on your neighbor and make sure they have what they need. Because it’s all of our responsibilities to take care of our community.”
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or email ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
