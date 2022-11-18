Dawn Lloyd Metcalf

MURRAY – A Murray woman faces several criminal charges after allegedly defrauding an elderly man out of an insurance payment of more than $22,000, according to court documents.

The Murray Police Department said in a news release that the department received a report on Nov. 2 of more than $22,000 being stolen from an elderly Murray resident. After an investigation was conducted, Dawn Lloyd Metcalf, 35, of Murray, was identified as a suspect and was arrested. She was charged with two counts of theft by deception over $10,000, two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree and one count of knowingly abuse/neglect of an adult by person. After further investigation, officers discovered evidence of additional crimes committed by Metcalf, MPD said. She was then charged on Tuesday, Nov. 15, with four counts of theft of identity without consent.