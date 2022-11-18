MURRAY – A Murray woman faces several criminal charges after allegedly defrauding an elderly man out of an insurance payment of more than $22,000, according to court documents.
The Murray Police Department said in a news release that the department received a report on Nov. 2 of more than $22,000 being stolen from an elderly Murray resident. After an investigation was conducted, Dawn Lloyd Metcalf, 35, of Murray, was identified as a suspect and was arrested. She was charged with two counts of theft by deception over $10,000, two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree and one count of knowingly abuse/neglect of an adult by person. After further investigation, officers discovered evidence of additional crimes committed by Metcalf, MPD said. She was then charged on Tuesday, Nov. 15, with four counts of theft of identity without consent.
According to a sworn affidavit obtained by the Ledger & Times from Calloway District Court, MPD Detective Justin Swope wrote that he was contacted by a man about fraudulent activity on his elderly father’s bank account. The man told Swope that a check from WoodmenLife Insurance for $22,014.84 had been deposited in his father’s account on Oct. 31. A check for the same amount was then allegedly written from his father’s account to Metcalf and then withdrawn the same day. The man told Swope he had talked to his father, who said he had no knowledge of the check or Metcalf.
Swope wrote in the affidavit that he contacted an employee at Community Financial Services Bank (CFSB), and she was able to confirm the deposit and withdrawal of the check written to Metcalf on Oct. 31. The employee was also able to provide Swope with still photos of Metcalf depositing the insurance check into the alleged victim’s account at the bank’s north branch at 4:22 p.m. before depositing the personal check into her account at the south branch at 4:37 p.m., Swope wrote. He also wrote that the endorsement and signature of the alleged victim did not match on the checks.
Swope wrote that a local manager for WoodmenLife was able to confirm that Metcalf began a claim process for the alleged victim in September. The alleged victim told police he did not know Metcalf and had not authorized her to deposit the check. He also stated that he had not endorsed a check or written any check to her, Swope wrote.
“Based on evidence collected and interviews conducted, it was determined Dawn Metcalf used her position with Woodman Life Insurance to obtain an insurance payment meant for (the alleged victim),” Swope wrote. He further stated in the affidavit that Metcalf’s bank account had only been opened a few days before the alleged theft. She then allegedly “took the stolen funds that were deposited into her account, and wrote a check to Paducah Ford for $21,790 for a down payment on a 2022 Ford Bronco,” Swope wrote.
Swope requested an arrest warrant for Metcalf’s arrest for the charges of two counts of theft by deception over $10,000, two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree and one count of knowingly abuse/neglect of an adult by person. In a separate affidavit, Swope wrote that during the investigation, he observed a Social Security number allegedly being used by Metcalf that did not belong to her. After another warrant for four counts of theft of identity without consent was issued for Metcalf on Tuesday, she was informed of the warrant at the Calloway County Jail, where she was already incarcerated, the affidavit said.
Kerry Heinrich, director of marketing and communications for WoodmenLife, told the Ledger & Times Thursday that the company had “terminated our contractual relationship” with Metcalf.
“We are actively cooperating with law enforcement and we also additionally have reported her to the Kentucky Department of Insurance,” Heinrich said. “I can’t comment further on it since it is an active investigation.”
“The Murray Police Department would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” the MPD news release said. “If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
