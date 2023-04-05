Murray woman arraigned in child abuse case

MURRAY – A Murray woman accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy in her care was arraigned in Calloway County District Court Tuesday.
A uniform citation said Melissa Pawlik, 30, of Murray, was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse on Saturday, April 1, in relation to an incident that allegedly took place on Feb. 4. During Pawlik’s arraignment Tuesday morning, the court entered a not guilty plea on her behalf since district courts do not have jurisdiction over felony charges. Kentucky statute categorizes sexual abuse in the first degree as a Class D felony, unless the victim is less than 12, in which the offense would be a Class C felony. Pawlik is now scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. next Wednesday, April 12, in Calloway District Court.
According to the complaint warrant on file with District Court, Deputy Jacob Hamm with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a home on Feb. 4 for a report of a possible sexual assault involving a juvenile. Hamm wrote that upon arrival, he made contact with Pawlik and a 13-year-old male, and then met with the boy alone first.
The boy reportedly told Hamm that about two weeks earlier, he had been sitting alone with Pawlik in her living room when she grabbed his hand and placed it on her bottom. He told Hamm he had quickly pulled his hand away and that Pawlik allegedly asked him, “What is wrong? Do you not like me?” The boy stated that Pawlik then exposed her breast by unzipping the onesie outfit she was wearing and got on top of him, where she allegedly remained for approximately an hour.
The alleged victim told Hamm he was scared and didn’t say anything during the interaction, which he said ended when she got off of him and went to her room. The boy said he didn’t tell anyone about the incident for two weeks because he was scared, but finally told a close friend, and the friend’s older sibling contacted CCSO.
Hamm wrote that when he asked Pawlik about the boy’s allegations, she said none of it was true and that she had never touched him. Hamm said he also asked Pawlik about a screenshot from a Snapchat message the boy had shown him in which Pawlik allegedly wrote, “I don’t blame you. I hate myself too. I should have never leaned on you like that.” Pawlik told Hamm that she had been apologizing to the boy for leaning on him as someone to talk to about her personal problems, not “leaning” in a literal, physical sense.
Pawlik was lodged in the Calloway County Jail and released Sunday morning on a $10,000 cash bond. The conditions of the bond state she is not to have any contact with the alleged victim or complaining witness, cannot violate any local, state or federal laws and must make all court appearances.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.