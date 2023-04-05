Murray woman arraigned in child abuse case
Pawlik

MURRAY – A Murray woman accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy in her care was arraigned in Calloway County District Court Tuesday.

A uniform citation said Melissa Pawlik, 30, of Murray, was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse on Saturday, April 1, in relation to an incident that allegedly took place on Feb. 4. During Pawlik’s arraignment Tuesday morning, the court entered a not guilty plea on her behalf since district courts do not have jurisdiction over felony charges. Kentucky statute categorizes sexual abuse in the first degree as a Class D felony, unless the victim is less than 12, in which the offense would be a Class C felony. Pawlik is now scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. next Wednesday, April 12, in Calloway District Court.

Tags

Recommended for you