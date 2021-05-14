MURRAY — Murray police said Thursday that an arrest was made in a case where more than $25,000 was taken from someone’s bank account.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said officers began an investigation on Wednesday regarding a possible theft from an elderly individual.
Wiggins said that, through that investigation, detectives learned that Jessica Crouch, 40, of Murray, had stolen more than $25,000 from the individual’s bank account.
Crouch was charged with four counts of forgery in the second degree, four counts of theft by unlawful taking over $500 and four counts of knowingly exploiting an adult over $300. She was taken to the Calloway County Jail, where she remained an inmate on a $30,000, according to jail records.
The Murray Police Department said it would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Anyone with information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
