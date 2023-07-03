Murray woman charged with meth possession

MURRAY – A Murray woman faces several drug and traffic charges after a Friday night traffic stop.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop at approximately 8 p.m. Friday at North 12th Street and Diuguid Drive in Murray. The driver, identified as Megan Newberry, 34, of Murray, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and multiple Schedule II narcotics, CCSO said.
Newberry was charged with operating a vehicle with an expired operator’s license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain insurance, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (drug unspecified). She was lodged at the Calloway County Jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
