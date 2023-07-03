Murray woman charged with meth possession
Newberry

MURRAY – A Murray woman faces several drug and traffic charges after a Friday night traffic stop.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop at approximately 8 p.m. Friday at North 12th Street and Diuguid Drive in Murray. The driver, identified as Megan Newberry, 34, of Murray, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and multiple Schedule II narcotics, CCSO said. 