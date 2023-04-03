Murray woman charged with sexual abuse of a minor

MURRAY – A Murray woman has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office investigated her interactions with a 13-year-old boy.
According to a news release from CCSO, deputies arrested Mellisa Pawlick, 30, of Murray, Saturday on a Calloway County warrant. The warrant stemmed from an investigation of an incident that allegedly occurred on Feb. 4, 2023, when it was reported that Pawlick subjected a 13-year-old male juvenile in her care to sexual contact by physical force that overcame physical resistance. She was lodged at the Calloway County Jail on a first-degree sexual abuse charge.
