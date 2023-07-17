Murray woman faces drug charges
Davenport

MURRAY – A Murray woman faces several drug charges after allegedly running from Calloway County Sheriff’s deputies.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, CCSO deputies were called to a residence on KY 94 East in Murray for an altercation. The investigation revealed that the altercation was not physical, but suspected drugs were located. The parties involved were detained and a search warrant was obtained. 