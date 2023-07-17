Murray woman faces drug charges

MURRAY – A Murray woman faces several drug charges after allegedly running from Calloway County Sheriff’s deputies.
At approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, CCSO deputies were called to a residence on KY 94 East in Murray for an altercation. The investigation revealed that the altercation was not physical, but suspected drugs were located. The parties involved were detained and a search warrant was obtained.
Pelma Davenport, 71, of Murray, allegedly ran from deputies and locked herself in an outbuilding. Deputies forced entry and found her to be in possession of methamphetamine and trying to conceal items, CCSO said. She arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and escape in the third degree. She was lodged at the Calloway County Jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.