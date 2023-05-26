MURRAY – A traffic stop for speeding led to a Murray woman being charged with several drug offenses Wednesday, the Calloway County Office said.
According to CCSO, deputies conducted a traffic stop at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday on a motorcycle traveling northbound on U.S. 641 at a high rate of speed. During the course of the investigation, it was found that the passenger Kathryn Sharp, 24, of Murray, allegedly possessed methamphetamine, CCSO.
Sharp was arrested and transported to the Calloway County Jail. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
