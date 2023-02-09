MURRAY – A Murray woman was charged Tuesday with drug trafficking and several related offenses after the Calloway and Marshall County sheriff’s offices executed a search warrant on a residence.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, the two agencies executed the search warrant at a residence in Murray and found quantities of methamphetamine, hallucinogens, marijuana, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and stolen property. Hanna Curran, 44, was arrested and lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Curran was charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine); trafficking in marijuana, first offense, greater than 8 ounces; second-degree possession of a controlled substance, (hallucinogen) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
