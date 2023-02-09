MURRAY – A Murray woman was charged Tuesday with drug trafficking and several related offenses after the Calloway and Marshall County sheriff’s offices executed a search warrant on a residence.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, the two agencies executed the search warrant at a residence in Murray and found quantities of methamphetamine, hallucinogens, marijuana, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and stolen property. Hanna Curran, 44, was arrested and lodged in the Calloway County Jail.