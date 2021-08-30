MURRAY – A man who had recently moved to Murray died last weekend in the flooding that devastated Waverly, Tennessee and the surrounding area, according to his girlfriend.
According to the Associated Press, at least 22 people were killed last Saturday, Aug. 21, after record-breaking rain caused floodwaters to surge through Middle Tennessee. In Humphreys County, where Waverly is located, up to 17 inches of rain fell in less than 24 hours, which the National Weather Service said beat the previous Tennessee record for one-day rainfall by more than 3 inches.
Marlana McIntosh said she is originally from Murray and had moved back home about two weeks ago to be near her family, bringing her boyfriend, 35-year-old Joshua Hendrix, with her. She said she only met Hendrix about two months ago on Facebook, but they fell in love quickly and decided they wanted to commit to one another. She said he didn’t have children of his own, but treated her children as if they were his.
“He lived in Waverly when we met and we decided to move here so we could be a family and all be together,” she said. “He was just going to commute back and forth to work; he worked at Dan Post (Boot Company) in Waverly.”
“He woke up that morning about 3:30 and he came in and kissed me and my children goodbye,” she recalled of the last time they saw each other. “We were lying on the couch because they had woken up in the middle of the night. He left to go to work and he called me that morning whenever he was on break.”
McIntosh said Hendrix called again later and said the rain was coming down hard. The next time he called, he said his brother’s home had been washed away and that his nephew was missing, so he was trying to get permission to leave to help look for him. She said that about 20 minutes after that, all the employees at his workplace were told they could leave.
“So everybody left and he was on the phone with me and said, ‘It’s coming down pretty bad here, and I’m going to try to make it to my grandma’s house,’” McIntosh said. “I said, ‘OK, well, be careful.’ And the last thing I heard was, ‘Oh crap, oh crap! My car! My car’s stuck!’ And then I heard rushing water. I thought he had rolled down his window because his car wasn’t good when it comes to air … and I didn’t know how bad it was.”
Even if she didn’t know the extent of the trouble Hendrix was in, McIntosh said she had a feeling something was very wrong, so she decided to drop her children off at her mother’s house and pick up a friend to ride with her down to Waverly. Once they got near, they couldn’t drive straight into town because the bridge leading into Waverly had been washed out. She said she eventually found a route that allowed her to get into town and met up with Hendrix’s best friend, the friend’s sister and other locals, who had spent the last few hours looking for him. Thankfully, Hendrix’s missing nephew had been found by then, so Hendrix’s brother joined the search, McIntosh said.
The group continued looking for Hendrix and could not find him or his car the entire day and into Saturday evening. By then, it was raining again, and local authorities told the public they needed to stay inside because so many roads had been washed out.
“So we stayed the night there and got up that next morning about 5 o’clock, and we started looking for him again,” McIntosh said. “We (heard his car had been seen), so we found his car. We were told the night before that it had been floating by Walmart and he was hanging on the fence post and the water washed him away. That’s what we were told the night before, but we were told all kinds of stories the night before. We didn’t want to believe it, you know?”
McIntosh said she and the others continued searching for Hendrix after they had found his car, but once the afternoon came, she knew she would have to go back home soon to take care of her children, who had to be at school the next morning. McIntosh decided to go back to Hendrix’s car one more time before she would have to leave Waverly. She found his keys and sat down in the seat and cried because she didn’t think it was like Hendrix to leave his keys behind.
“I took that keychain out … and put it to my heart and prayed to God,” she said. “I said, ‘God, if he’s not dead and is alive, find him. If he’s deceased, find him.’ And then I went back to his friend’s house five minutes away from there. There was no (cellular) service all through Waverly; everything was down, but his friend had wi-fi at his house, and I got a call from his aunt. (She said), ‘They found him, Marlana! They found him.’ I said, ‘What do you mean? Is he alive? Is he OK?’ She said, ‘Marlana, he drowned.’”
McIntosh said she then went with the rest of Hendrix’s family to the Waverly hospital, Three Rivers Hospital, and since she and Hendrix were not married, his brother had to give her permission to see him. She desperately wanted to hug and kiss him, but a hospital employee told her she couldn’t because his skin was too fragile.
“I needed to see that it was him and to see him one last time,” she said through tears. “It just looked like he was sleeping, like he did at home.”
McIntosh said she was grateful to the Waverly community for all they did for Hendrix.
“That whole town of Waverly came out before anybody else came out,” she said. “The whole town searched for him, and they came together as a community before the National Guard or anybody else came out.”
“I just want to say that he was a good, Godly man, and that he was loved by so many,” she added. “That’s all I can really say about Joshua.”
McIntosh said that when she and Hendrix first met on Facebook, Hendrix half-suspected he was being “catfished” – meaning McIntosh might have been misrepresenting herself – telling her she was “too pretty, you can’t be real.” After talking for a month, they met face-to-face and fell for each other right away, she said. McIntosh said he told her, “I’ve been working on myself and getting closer to God for over a year now,” and she credits his faith with helping her reignite her own love of God. Although she knows some people might have a hard time understanding how a couple could have been so deeply in love after such a short time, they were.
“It’s the type of love story that people wouldn’t believe,” she said.
Hendrix’s funeral was held Saturday at the Humphreys County Funeral Home. McIntosh said she and Hendrix’s family were also extremely grateful to the anonymous donor who paid for 20 funerals of Waverly flood victims. Humphreys County Funeral Home manager William Brown told the Tennessean newspaper in Nashville that a man who wished to remain unnamed walked in last Thursday and paid for nine funerals being organized there. Brown said the man also went to other funeral homes in the area to pay for the funerals of 11 other victims.
