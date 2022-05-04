Murray Woman’s Club hosts candidate forum for May 17 primary

MURRAY – The Murray Woman’s Club on Tuesday offered Calloway County voters the chance to hear candidates in every contested race speak about their priorities as the May 17 primary election draws near.
Sheriff’s race
Republican Ryan Dawson was the first of the sheriff candidates to speak, and he said that while he couldn’t claim he was a lifelong resident like the magistrate candidate that spoke earlier in the evening, he moved here when he was one year old. As a student studying criminal justice at Murray State University, he worked Racer Patrol as a student and then started his career at the Murray Police Department as a dispatcher. Realizing he didn’t want that as a career, he became a police officer after graduating from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice’s training academy in 1995. He said he was eventually promoted to the rank of sergeant and worked in Madisonville for a time before finishing his career in Mayfield.
Dawson said that at KSP, he was involved with the first active shooter team in the state, teaching school staff what to do in violent situations. He said one of his biggest priorities is dealing with the violence that is happening in local schools, partly by getting school resource officers (SRO) more engaged in the buildings they oversee.
Incumbent Republican sheriff candidate Nicky Knight said he will have 32 years of law enforcement experience come October. He said he started his career at MPD before taking a job at the Benton Police Department, eventually retiring as a captain. At one point, Knight worked part-time at the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, and when Murray went wet, more funding was available for the police department and he went back to MPD to work as an SRO for two years. Former Sheriff Sam Steger hired him as his chief deputy in 2015, and he was appointed to his current position when Steger retired in 2020.
As sheriff, Knight said he adopted a new phone system, which has allowed the office to take more calls and relieve the dispatchers a bit. He said a new radio system has helped communications between deputies, and each deputy now has an automatic external defibrillator (AED) in their vehicle. He said he wants to continue combatting the county’s drug problem and would like to implement the DARE program in local schools. He is proud to have raised deputies’ salaries by $4 an hour, although he still wants to raise them more.
Judge-executive race
Republican judge-executive candidate Joel Stansberry said he started at the Calloway County Road Department in 2011. He said that although the department has come a long way, it needs more funding. Whether he is in office for four years or longer, he said it is his goal to make sure 70-80% of the county’s roads are paved within the next 20 years. If elected, he said he would watch the county’s budget extremely closely and make sure nothing was wasted.
Stansberry said there is a lot of “free money” available from the state if the county were to simply apply for every grant it can. This is why he said he would like to hire a full-time grant writer whose sole responsibility would be to look for grants and apply for them. He said he is against raising taxes and would prefer a sales tax to an income tax because it would allow people to exercise some control over how much they pay in taxes. He also pledged that no matter who someone is or how much money they have, he would respond to any concern brought to him.
Republican judge-executive candidate Mark Fredrick said he had been running one business or another in Calloway County for 27 years. He said he and his wife, Valerie, had previously run a marina and resort, and after they gave that up, they got into the real estate market.
Fredrick said he had never been involved in politics before, and never thought he would be, but with everything going on in the country right now, he wanted to make a difference. He said he considered which office would fit him best, and chose to run for judge-executive because he believes he would bring a “unique set of skills” to the position. Growing up, he said, he learned how to do a lot with a little. He said the judge-executive must learn how to allocate and be cost-effective, and he added that he is very good with dealing with blueprints and contracts.
Incumbent Republican judge-executive candidate Kenny Imes thanked attendees of the forum for coming to the event and demonstrating their interest in the community. He said he is also a lifelong resident, and his family has been here since late 1820s. He said one of the most important attributes in a judge-executive is the ability to build and maintain relationships. He said he keeps strong relationships with many state officials regardless of party affiliation and has the personal cell phone numbers for every cabinet secretary in Frankfort.
Imes said roads are a major priority for him as well, and he pointed to his connections as a reason Calloway County last year received $1.2 million in road funding out of a $10 million statewide budget, adding that getting 12% was a major achievement. He also said he has worked closely with Murray Mayor Bob Rogers during their tenures, adding that he thinks they have worked better together than any other two administrations in 50 years.
District 1 magistrate
Republican District 1 magistrate candidate Regina Deering that when she heard current magistrate Eddie Clyde Hale was not planning to run for re-election, she decided it would be a good opportunity to put her “years of experience to great use.” She said she is a lifelong Calloway County resident and marked her 34th year at Walmart last month. Most of those years were spent in a leadership or managerial position, and she set schedules, kept track of inventory and dealt with any problems that arose. She said she is aware that as magistrate, she would be dealing with concerns about roads in her district and economic issues related to that.
Republican District 1 magistrate candidate Ricky Stewart said he is also a lifelong resident and had retired as chief of the Murray Fire Department after having spent 25 years there. In that position, he said he dealt with large budgets and was in charge of more than 30 employees. He said that if elected, he looked forward to working in many areas, including economic issues.
Democratic District 1 candidate magistrate Phillip Lynn Rogers said he is a lifelong resident, a retired instructor for Workforce Development, has handled hundreds of thousands of dollars in budgets and won a statewide teaching award in 2015. With more than 50 years of carpentry experience, he said he is ready to tackle the county’s infrastructure challenges. He added that peoples’ children and grandchildren will inherit this county, so it must be left in good shape.
Democratic District 1 candidate Kenny Travis was not present.
Republican Magistrate 2 candidates Larry Crutcher and Bill Duncan were both absent. Murray Woman’s Club member Cynthia Barnes said one was ill and she didn’t hear from the other candidate.
