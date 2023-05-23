MURRAY – For the third year in a row, a local promoter will be putting on a free music festival in Trigg County to raise money for homeless veterans.

Kelyn Brown is the main organizer for The Music Strikes Back for Veterans, which will take place at Lake Barkley State Resort Park from 4-10 p.m. Friday, June 2, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 3.

