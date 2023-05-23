MURRAY – For the third year in a row, a local promoter will be putting on a free music festival in Trigg County to raise money for homeless veterans.
Kelyn Brown is the main organizer for The Music Strikes Back for Veterans, which will take place at Lake Barkley State Resort Park from 4-10 p.m. Friday, June 2, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 3.
“It’s a music festival free to the public at Lake Barkley State Park’s beach, and it’s to raise funds for homeless veterans,” Brown said. “Although it always raises funds for homeless veterans, we also identify a beneficiary before we start the planning, and this year’s beneficiaries are HOPE for Veterans, which is part of HOPE Calloway, and Camp Rendezvous, which is in Mayfield and is a part of Camp Graves. The producers are myself, Freedom Sound Productions, (Kelyn’s wife) Rachel Brown at WoodmenLife, Murray’s VFW Post 6291 and Team Kentucky.
Brown said that when he was planning the first Music Strikes Back in 2021, a lot of performance venues still hadn’t come back from the pandemic. When he learned that the state park system would allow outdoor concerts, Lake Barkley seemed like the perfect fit. He knew a lot of talented artists who had not been able to play live music in front of an audience for a long time, and he said that motivation led to the decision to benefit homeless veterans.
“The first year, we went in and we raised $6,000,” Brown said. “The second year, the park decided to be a partner with us on this, so it’s now actually an official park event, and I’m going to partner with them on making it happen every year. (With the first one), there were a lot of local musicians who wanted to get out and play, and because it was the park, it had to be free, so we decided, ‘You know what, let’s just have a music festival that’s going to benefit veterans.’ Then we decided on a specific group of veterans, which are homeless veterans in western Kentucky.”
Brown said he appreciated all the sponsors that have helped with the costs of staging the festival, as well as all the musicians, who are not collecting any fee for their performances so that all the proceeds can go toward the cause. He said all the musicians are from this area except for the final act, The Weathered Feather, whose members will be traveling from northern Kentucky.
“There will be food and beverages available,” Brown said. “The beverages will be supplied by the state park, and we’ll have a few food trucks there as well. It will be lots of good times, so bring a chair and come out.”
The artist lineup is as follows:
• 5 p.m. – Lennie Flemmer
• 12:15 p.m. – BlackBerry Moon
• 1:30 p.m. – Carl Woodall Band
• 3 p.m. – Tim Lynch Band
• 4:30 p.m. – Haas Holiday
• 6 p.m. – Driving Savanna
• 9 p.m. – The Weathered Feather
For more information, call either Brown at 270-227-8321 or the park at 270-924-1131.
