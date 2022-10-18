MWC holds candidate forum as election draws near

MURRAY – Every person running for local office had the chance to promote their platforms Monday at the Murray Woman’s Club’s traditional “Meet the Candidates” forum.
SHERIFF
Incumbent Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight, a Republican, is being challenged by Democrat Danny Williams. Speaking first, Knight said he has 32 years of experience in law enforcement, with 17 of those years being second-in-command at two different agencies. After being appointed sheriff in August 2020 following the resignation of former Sheriff Sam Steger, his accomplishments have included instituting a new phone system at the sheriff’s office to increase efficiency and adopting a new radio system to allow for better communication among deputies.
Knight said he also ensured that all patrol cars contain automatic external defibrillators (AED) and spike strips. He said he has implemented a new computer software system that helps track the money that comes in and out of the office and he has put two new patrol vehicles into the budget each year. He said his office has added a new Drug Enforcement Agency task force officer and a narcotics detective in addition to recently hiring a third school resource officer to work with in the Calloway County School District. He said he was most proud of raising deputies’ starting salaries from $13 an hour to $17 an hour, though he wants to get that number up higher in the future.
Williams said he has volunteered with Calloway County Fire-Rescue for more than 30 years, holding many positions in the agency during that time. He said he started his law enforcement career in 2009 by volunteering 20-40 hours a week as a reserve deputy for the Calloway County Sheriff‘s Office, eventually becoming a full-time employee in 2010 as part of the court security team. After going through his Department of Criminal Justice training, he became a road deputy and has since been employed with both CCSO and Murray Police Department. When he announced his intention to run for sheriff, he took a job with the Murray State University Police Department, he said.
Williams said that if elected sheriff, he wanted to put a general investigator in place, and he would also apply for grants to fund a K-9 unit. He said he wanted to improve relations between CCSO’s and other agencies like CCFR, as well as the Calloway County School District. He said he also wanted to obtain in-car and body cameras for all deputies.
COUNTY ATTORNEY
Incumbent County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger, a Republican, said a big part of his job is prosecuting misdemeanor thefts and “lower level” domestic violence, including fourth-degree assaults like black eyes and marks on the face. He said it’s important to deter domestic violence. Although he is not sure there is an effective way to stop people who are going to steal from doing so, he tries to make sure they get more jail time in Calloway County than surrounding counties.
Ernstberger said his office now has a victim’s advocate, which has been funded by a grant. He said he stopped putting people in jail solely for possession of marijuana, saving tax dollars by offering defendants classes to reduce recidivism, which they pay for themselves. He also touted an insurance diversion program that he said has helped keep people from continuing to drive without insurance.
Ernstberger’s Democratic opponent, Madison Leach, said she personally likes Ernstberger and hates negative campaigning. However, she said if elected, she would run the office very differently. With many people returning to court again and again, she said she wanted to take steps to stop that “revolving door” cycle. She said she wanted to institute anger management classes for people convicted of domestic violence, adding that the closest anger management class she could find was in Madisonville.
COUNTY CLERK, JAILER
Incumbent County Clerk Antonia Faulkner and incumbent Jailer Ken Claud, both Democrats, spoke as well, but their respective Republican opponents, James “Mike” Tinsley and William Zachary Lamb, were not in attendance. Faulkner said she had worked in the clerk’s office for 28 years and was appointed county clerk in 2013 before being elected the following year. She said many changes had occurred in the office during her time there, and she was proud of how her office handled the pandemic after the state made big changes in election procedures.
Claud said he had worked in the criminal justice system for 35 years, with the last eight spent as jailer. He said he has made many improvements, including instituting a body scanner for new intakes. He said he wants to raise deputy jailer salaries because they have a dangerous job and deserve more compensation.
CIRCUIT JUDGE
In one of the ballot’s nonpartisan races, incumbent Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson said he had implemented an ankle monitor program that had saved more than $100,000 each for both Calloway and Marshall counties. He said his main campaign platform is and has always been attacking addiction, and he was proud that treatment options had expanded during his tenure.
Jameson’s opponent, Andrea Moore, said she had been a state defense attorney for 15 years and had significant experience with jury trials. She said she was named a mentor by the state to help young trial attorneys learn negotiation techniques. Concerning drug treatment programs, she said she believes one size does not fit all, and she would like to explore many different treatment options. She also said she thought it was important for a judge to treat people with dignity, and she would never “humiliate or demean” a law enforcement officer, which she claimed had occurred in Jameson’s courtroom.
MURRAY MAYOR
Murray Mayor Bob Rogers, who is seeking his second term, said his campaign theme has been “Let’s Work Together” both times he has run for office because it is only possible to achieve great things for the city by utilizing the entire team working in city government and with community partners. He said he listened to a lot of constituents during the first campaign and learned that city residents have certain expectations from city government, including transparency, accessibility, accountability, a business friendly attitude and a government that will do whatever it can do to improve their quality of life.
With more than 200 employees in a multi-million dollar annual budget for the City of Murray, Rogers said it is important that the mayor has experience in dealing with large budgets and a large number of employees. Among the accomplishments Rogers touted were getting a grant to build the new fire station, as well as grants for wayfinding signs and sidewalks. He said he was proud to have instituted curbside recycling and that city services never stopped during the pandemic.
Mayoral candidate Clif Darnell said that since he first ran for the office in 2018, he has continued to study city government in order to be properly prepared to take on the job. He said he believes the citizens of Murray deserve a representative government similar to how county magistrates represent a specific part of the county. He said he believes utilizing this method on a city level would ensure that the 12 council members accurately represent the voices of the individuals who elect them.
In order to avoid future tax increases, Darnell said it would be critical to bring back the number of manufacturing jobs the community has lost since the early ‘90s. He said his experience in the Marines taught him the importance of planning and preparedness, and he thinks the city needs to develop contingency plans for any conceivable situation the community might face, adding that last December’s Mayfield tornado was a wake up call to the entire region. Darnell also criticized the city council’s recent decision to increase the mayor’s annual salary “by 100%,” saying raising pay for first responders should have been the priority instead. He pledged that if elected, he would donate the additional $30,000 in salary back to the police and fire departments until the city can identify a more viable long-term solution to retain its emergency personnel.
Other attending candidates who spoke included District 1 magistrate candidate Phillip Lynn Rogers (D); District 2 magistrate incumbent Larry Crutcher (R) and challenger Mark Mallory (D); Murray City Council incumbents Alice Rouse, Danny Hudspeth, Linda Cherry, Rose Ross Elder, Jeremy Bell, Monty McCuiston and Johnny Bohannon and challengers Terry Strieter, Joe Darnall, Bonnie Higginson and Jonathan Shelly Baskin; Murray Independent School District Board of Education incumbents Shawn Smee and Gina Winchester and new candidates Adam Seiber and Robyn Pizzo.
The candidate forum was recorded by Brandon Story, and will be viewable via YouTube on the MWC Facebook page.
The Ledger & Times will be publishing a special candidate campaign section before the Nov. 8 election. Every candidate is asked to email editor@murrayledger.com by Monday, Oct. 24, with a photograph of themselves and a summary of their campaign platform in 200 words or less.
