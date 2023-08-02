WORLD-NEWS-MYANMAR-GET

In this photo from Feb. 01, 2023, portraits of Aung San Suu Kyi are seen held by activists at the anti Myanmar Junta demonstration in front of the United Nations building in Bangkok, Thailand. 

 Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images/TNS

(TNS) Myanmar’s junta pardoned Aung San Suu Kyi for some offenses she was convicted of following a 2021 coup, but she will remain in prison as the military government grapples with widespread unrest in the Southeast Asian nation.

The Nobel Laureate was pardoned for five of the 19 charges leveled against her, the junta said in a statement. Suu Kyi is still under the junta’s custody, according to a person familiar with the matter.

