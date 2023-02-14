Mystery aerial objects raise questions about national security threat

National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby speaks during the daily press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 13, 2023.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — (TNS) As U.S. Navy divers and salvage crews plucked pieces of downed aerial objects from the Arctic Sea to the kinder waters off South Carolina, the Biden administration on Monday was racing to learn what the latest mystery vessels were and who launched them.

U.S. fighter jets shot down three unmanned aircraft over the weekend: one near Alaska’s remote frigid northern coastline on Friday, another over Canada’s Yukon region on Saturday and a third over Lake Huron off Michigan’s Upper Peninsula on Sunday.