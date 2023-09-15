(TNS) NASA officials discussed the results of an independent team’s findings released Thursday after delving into how to unlock the secrets of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, more commonly known as UFOs.

The 36-page report was published on NASA’s website, and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson led a panel from Washington to discuss its findings, which call on the space agency to use existing resources but also seek out help from companies and the public in tracking UAP sightings.

