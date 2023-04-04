US-NEWS-NASHVILLE-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-GET

A demonstrator displays a picture of the victims of the Covenant School shooting on a phone inside the Tennessee State Capitol during a protest against gun violence on March 30, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. 

 Seth Herald / Getty Images / TNS

NASHVILLE – (TNS) Nashville shooter Audrey Hale spent months planning out last week’s deadly attack on the Covenant School, investigators said in an update Monday.

Hale, a former student at the private Christian school, fired 152 rounds during the rampage, killing three children and three adults, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.