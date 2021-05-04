MURRAY — After last year’s event had to be limited to a small crowd, the annual observance of the National Day of Prayer will return Thursday evening in Murray.
Jim Kruger, who, along with wife Jacquie, helps organize the event, said everything is set for what is being billed as a praise and worship gathering at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Family Life Center of Murray First Baptist Church. That venue became the host site for the community-wide event in 2019, but had to be bypassed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Over the years, we’ve actually had this gathering at several different places,” Jim said. “We’ve been at the (Calloway County) courthouse several times, we’ve been to the Curris Center (at the Murray State University campus) a few times, but it was two years ago that we had it at the First Baptist facility and it seemed like things really went well there.
“Last year, we couldn’t do anything there because of COVID.”
There still was an event, though, in 2020.
“We managed to have something out on the corner of the courthouse yard. We spread out and prayed the best we could, considering the situation,” Jim said. “We are very happy to get back (to First Baptist) this year and we’ve got good support from the staff there, as well as (Pastor) Keith Inman and (Associate Pastor) Boyd Smith.”
“It’s going to be a great night,” Smith said Monday. “We’re looking forward to this, and we all need prayer in this nation, but from what I’ve seen over the years, when God’s people come together, good things happen and I think that with, vaccinations (for COVID-19) more available now, people are maybe feeling a little better about getting out and attending something like this.”
Smith said that Thursday’s event will be inside the worship center of the Family Life Center, which was opened in 2017. The Family Life Center is across Poplar Street from the main church campus along South Fourth Street, a little south of the city’s court square.
“In fact, for many years, they had this during the day and the church would host a lunch for everybody who would come. Then, everyone walked to the courthouse and prayed there,” Smith said. “From what I understand, there was one year where it rained pretty good and everyone was trying to use their umbrellas and it didn’t go too well.”
That led organizers to opt for indoor sites. The Curris Center was one, as well as what is now the Miller Courthouse Annex, the former post office downtown.
The National Day of Prayer is entering its 70th year this week. According to the National Day of Prayer Task Force, it was the Rev. Billy Graham, one of America’s most well-known pastors, who called on Congress to establish a day of prayer in February 1952. Two months later, President Harry S. Truman signed the idea into law.
“Through the decades, the efforts of the National Day of Prayer Task Force have mobilized Americans to observe the National Day of Prayer in all 50 states and in U.S. territories to pray for those who lead and those in need in our nation,” the task force said in a news release. “These prayers are lifted up across the country through the efforts of our tens of thousands of volunteers who lead their communities to organize over 60,000 local events on the National Day of Prayer in the past. Last year, gatherings pivoted to virtual formats to comply with health guidelines. We learned that moving to pivot means moving to more prayer and in 2020 we were able to engage with more people than ever before, reaching into homes and hearts through tv, radio, and internet broadcasts.”
Jim said local leaders will pray for a variety of areas, which are specified by the task force. These include families, churches, businesses, education, military, government, arts, entertainment, media, as well as one other that has been under as much pressure as any the past year, health care.
He also said that, as of Monday, representatives of at least six denominations are expected to participate. And he is hoping more will be added.
“That’s what we like to see. We need to see the church coming together,” he said. “We’re always going to have differences of opinion, but the basics of Christianity should always be agreed upon and we should be able to encourage each other on those things that we certainly have in common.”
Smith said that participants will be asked to wear face masks, as well as social distance, to protect against COVID-19. He also said that if the crowd is large, an adjacent fellowship hall facility can be utilized for the overflow and is equipped with the capability to tap into the worship center sound system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.