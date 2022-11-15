National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week is Nov. 13-19

Murray Mayor Bob Rogers, right, and Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes sign a proclamation Monday in Murray City Hall recognizing Nov. 13-19 as National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week locally. Pictured behind Imes and Rogers are HOPE Calloway staff and board members, as well representatives from The Murray Bank, which is sponsoring HOPE Calloway’s activities this week.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – With Thanksgiving approaching, many families will be expressing their gratitude for life’s blessings. However, this week is designated as a time to also remember those who don’t have a big meal waiting for them and might not have a roof over their head.