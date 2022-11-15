MURRAY – With Thanksgiving approaching, many families will be expressing their gratitude for life’s blessings. However, this week is designated as a time to also remember those who don’t have a big meal waiting for them and might not have a roof over their head.
National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week is Nov. 13-19, and HOPE Calloway Executive Director Nathan Carter said this is a good week both to reflect and to offer help to people who desperately need it.
“There are communities all across America this week who are recognizing the fact that as we go into the Thanksgiving season, there are a lot of people who are not as blessed as some of us,” Carter said. “They are struggling with what food they’re going to put on the table. They’re struggling with where they’re going to sleep tonight. So it’s important for us to take a moment and reflect on that and ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we can do as a community, as organizations as individuals, to help make that Thanksgiving season little bit better for them so they have something to be thankful for?’
“Of course, at HOPE Calloway and other organizations all across our community – Need Line, Soup for the Soul Meals on Wheels, the Housing Authority – we are fighting these issues of hunger and homelessness all year long, so it’s really great that our community can come together at this time to say, ‘Hey, where can we help?’”
To mark the week, Carter said HOPE Calloway is encouraging citizens to either donate money or their time, or both.
“Throughout the week, we’re really doing a push for two areas: to give and serve,” Carter said. “So if people want to make a difference in the lives of our community members who struggle with hunger and homelessness, we’ve got a couple of different ways that they can get involved. One is just volunteering; they can go to our website, hopecalloway.org, and sign up. We’re putting people in volunteer roles in organizations all across the community, and just trying to match them up with a service project that lines up with either how many people (the agencies) have or what their abilities are. It may be with HOPE Calloway or it may be with another organization that works with people here who are struggling with hunger and homelessness.
“Secondly, the two Murray Bank branches on 12th Street have set up donation boxes for people to drop off household supplies, cleaning items and hygiene products that we will use for our outreach program. It’s also for our shelter residents so that when they move in, we’re able to provide them with everything on that first night in our shelter.”
Carter said people can also drop off donations at the HOPE Calloway office at 629 Broad St. in Murray. In addition, the organization is holding the Visions of Hope Gala Thursday evening at the FOR Center on Brinn Road, though he added that all the available tickets have been reserved.
“We’re really looking forward to that as an opportunity for our community to come together and see what we’ve been up to in the last year, just to kind of talk about what has gone on in our community as far as fighting hunger and homelessness issues,” Carter said. “It’s not only us because we have Soup for the Soul and the Meals on Wheels program working with us at that banquet as well.”
Carter said the need has been “astronomical” in the last year and has risen considerably during that time.
“Just from what we’ve seen as far as financial need goes, (the need has risen) about 30%,” Carter said. “Donations are down because everybody’s feeling the feeling the crunch with inflation and everything that we’re dealing with in our community. With that being said, it’s more important now than ever for people to donate.”
