A parent walks with their child from Woodmont Baptist Church where children were reunited with their families after a mass shooting at The Covenant School on March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. According to initial reports, three students and three adults were killed by the shooter, a 28-year-old woman. The shooter was killed by police responding to the scene. 

 Seth Herald/Getty Images/TNS

(TNS) Three children and three adults were killed in a shooting at a Nashville, Tennessee, elementary school Monday morning.

The attacker, identified as a 28-year-old Nashville woman, was killed on the scene at The Covenant School by responding police officers. The woman was a former student at the private Christian school, Nashville police Chief John Drake said.