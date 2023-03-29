(TNS) A fire that killed 39 migrants who were about to be deported from Ciudad Juarez highlights the increasing tension over Mexico’s continued crackdown on migrants aiming to reach the U.S.

The incident on Monday night, one of the deadliest in recent history at the Mexico-U.S. border, was provoked by Venezuelan and Central American migrants in a facility in the city bordering Texas, said President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday morning. The fire was started slightly before 10 p.m. in the male-only center for adults, the National Immigration Institute said in a statement.

Tags

Recommended for you