(TNS) The death toll in protests that have roiled towns and cities across Iran rose to six, state media reported, as anger sparked by the case of a young woman who died in police custody spreads. 

Two people were killed in the predominantly Kurdish western city of Kermanshah, reports said on Wednesday, while a “police assistant” died and four officers were injured in clashes in the southern city of Shiraz. On Tuesday, state media said three people died in protests in western Kurdistan province, where Mahsa Amini, 22, was buried on Saturday. 