(TNS) SURFSIDE, Fla. — A total of 99 people remained unaccounted for Thursday evening after the collapse of a condo tower near Miami Beach, as rescue workers prepared to extend the search for survivors into the night.
It’s unknown how many of the 99 are dead and how many might not have been inside Champlain Towers South Condo at the time. As rescuers searched the rubble late in the afternoon, lights to illuminate the scene arrived on a flatbed truck.
The missing include at least 34 Jewish people, in a part of the Miami coast that’s within walking distance of five synagogues. It includes nine Argentines, according to the Argentine Consulate in Miami. It includes six citizens of Paraguay, including siblings of that country’s first lady, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Paraguay.
Anxious family members crowded into a community center near the collapsed condo tower in the town of Surfside on Thursday afternoon, as rescue efforts continued. But authorities cautioned that the official death toll of one was likely to climb.
“We just toured around the complex to be able to see, and the TV doesn’t do it justice,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “I mean it is really, really traumatic to see the collapse of a massive structure like that.”
DeSantis issued a state of emergency for Miami-Dade County on Thursday evening, about an hour after Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Cava signed a local state of emergency declaration and urged in a tweet for the governor to do the same.
In a short video clip posted to social media just after 6:30 p.m. Eastern time, DeSantis said those who live in the building will not be going back.
“They’re going to need housing, they’re going to need arrangements for the foreseeable future,” DeSantis said in the video.
