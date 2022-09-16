(TNS) It’s been 36 years since Queen Elizabeth II attended a worship service at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Versailles, Kentucky, but her visit retains an important spot in the history of the church.

The queen was staying at Lane’s End Farm in 1986 during her second visit to the Bluegrass state. She stayed with the family of William Farish, who later served as an ambassador to the United Kingdom, and she attended a service with the Farishes, representatives for the church said. A brass plaque marks the pew where she sat.