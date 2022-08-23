(TNS) Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab said Monday the recount of the landslide abortion vote, which reaffirmed the election outcome, shows no major fraud exists in the state’s elections.

The recount, which involved examining nearly 60% of the ballots cast, “proves once and for all that there is no systemic election fraud in our state’s election process,” Schwab, an Olathe Republican, said in a statement.