FRANKFORT – (KT) Secretary of State Michael Adams appeared virtually before a Congressional committee on Friday to talk about Kentucky’s success in the June primary and plans for the November general election with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adams, speaking from his Frankfort office, told the House Homeland Security Committee, “Despite the challenges we faced this year, Kentucky has a good story to tell.”
He described how he, a Republican, worked with Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, first to postpone the primary for a month, then worked with the General Assembly for legislation that granted the two men emergency powers to make changes together.
Adams pointed out that 98 percent of Kentuckians vote in person on election day but, due to the coronavirus, that wasn’t going to work this year.
“Kentucky had the good fortune to vote after several other states,” he testified. “We learned a lot from their experiences, positive and negative.”
By working in concert with the governor and lawmakers, Adams said, “We avoided the brinksmanship that you’ve seen in some other states. We fashioned fair and clear rules, well in advance of the election. and consistently messaged the new procedures to both inform and to reassure voters.”
Adams said there were some outside Kentucky who thought they knew better how to “run our election than we did.”
“Whether in Hollywood, New York, or here in Congress, they put out false and hateful tweets that riled up citizens of other states, jammed our phones with obscene calls and even death threats,” he said. “Everything they accused us of, everything they predicted would happen, was just flat wrong, and they should all be ashamed.”
He continued, “Kentucky had a huge voter turnout, with no spike in COVID-19 cases. It turns out Kentucky knows best what is best for Kentucky.”
Adams said what made the most sense for the June primary was no-excuse absentee balloting “as we had a severe drop-off in the number of available poll workers and voting locations. In November, with turnout expected to more than double that of the primary, we are tightening the absentee voting standards somewhat, reserving it for those who need it, due to age or health concerns, but also not overwhelming our infrastructure.”
He noted people can apply now online for absentee balloting, but they won’t be mailed out for a couple of weeks. The deadline to return them has also been moved up, so clerks aren’t overwhelmed with having to count absentee ballots on Election Day itself. They will also have several weeks of early in-person voting.
Adams said he appreciates the CARES Act funding that helped them for the primary and urged them to do it again for November.
“But not at the expense of any strings attached, red tape, or direction on how to run the elections, that under our federal Constitution are tasked to the states, and us as election officials,” he said.
(By Tom Latek, Kentucky Today)
