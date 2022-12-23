WORLD-NEWS-AFGHAN-TALIBAN-WOMEN-GET

Afghan women protest against new Taliban ban on women accessing University Education on Dec. 22, 2022, in Kabul, Afghanistan. A group of Afghan women rallied in Kabul against a governmental order banning women from universities. Armed guards barred women from accessing university sites since the suspension was announced on December 20. (Getty Images/TNS)

 Getty Images

(TNS) More than a dozen male university teachers in Afghanistan have resigned and several male students walked out of their classrooms in support of female students who were forced out of higher education following a Taliban decree. 

“I don’t wish to continue working somewhere where there is an organized discrimination against innocent and talented girls of this country by those in power,” Obaidullah Wardak, a Kabul University professor who quit in protest Wednesday, said on Twitter, calling the the ban on women education “unjust and immoral.” 