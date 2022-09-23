(TNS) Right-wing broadcaster Alex Jones took the stand in his Sandy Hook defamation trial Thursday, bringing with him the kind of chaos and confusion that caused the judge to joke during Wednesday’s proceedings that she was going to call in sick for his testimony.

The conspiracy theorist, who promoted the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax, will testify in Connecticut throughout the day. This trial is to determine how much he will have to pay the families of victims impacted by his lies.