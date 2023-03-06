US-NEWS-ALEX-MURDAUGHS-ATTORNEYS-SAY-THEYLL-1-CH.jpg

Alex Murdaugh’s defense attorneys, Dick Harpootlian, left, and Jim Griffin, speak to reporters after the sentencing hearing Friday, March 3, 2023, outside of the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C.

 Joshua Boucher/The State/TNS

WALTERBORO, S.C. – (TNS) Alex Murdaugh’s defense attorneys will quickly file an appeal of their client’s double-murder conviction, they said in a press conference Friday.

Attorneys Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian said they believe they can get Murdaugh’s life sentence for the murder of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, overturned on appeal, questioning Judge Clifton Newman’s decision to allow prosecutors to present evidence of Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes in his Colleton County murder trial.