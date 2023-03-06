WORLD-NEWS-CORONAVIRUS-ORIGIN-WHO-GET

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference on July 3, 2020, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva.

 Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

(TNS) The World Health Organization said all hypotheses for the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic are still on the table, after U.S. authorities this week backed the theory that the virus originated from a lab.

“If any country has information about the origins of the pandemic, it is essential for that information to be shared with WHO and the international scientific community,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a press briefing on Friday.

