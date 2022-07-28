HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — (TNS) A Lake County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Robert Crimo III on 117 felony counts for the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park that killed seven people and wounded dozens of others.

Crimo, 21, already faced seven counts of first-degree murder for the shootings. The indictments announced Wednesday add an additional 14 counts of first-degree murder for a total of 21 — three counts for each of the seven people killed.