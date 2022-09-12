BOSTON — (TNS) The U.S. government “made a deal with the devil” and a tireless group of 9/11 loved ones say they are fighting for their day in court to finally prove why that was such a horrifically bad decision.

No public trial over the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks has ever been held — though many fought for one — and the “last best hope” is playing out in federal court in Manhattan now.

