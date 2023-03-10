US-NEWS-PASSPORTS-DELAYS-LA

The State Department was processing as many as 500,000 passports a week over the winter, an unprecedented number, a department official said. 

 Christopher Reynolds

WASHINGTON — (TNS) Attention world travelers: Check your passports, now.

The State Department is taking longer than usual to issue new U.S. passports, and to renew existing passports, because record numbers of Americans are going overseas.