TAIPEI, Taiwan — (TNS) Taiwan conducted scheduled live-fire artillery exercises on Tuesday amid China’s ongoing military maneuvers around the island.
The live ammunition artillery exercise known as the Tien Lei drill was announced in late July, before the visit of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan last week drew Beijing’s ire.
The drill was designed to simulate Taiwan’s defense against an attack by China’s People’s Liberation Army.
It is taking place on Tuesday and Thursday this week and was planned as part of Taiwan’s annual Han Kuang exercises, but comes amid heightened tensions and just after China said it would extend large-scale air and sea drills to the north, southwest and east of Taiwan that had been due to end on Sunday.
No new formal end date has been announced for China’s drills, and China’s Defense Ministry confirmed its combat exercises were continuing around Taiwan on Tuesday.
Taiwanese television meanwhile reported that flares were fired in coastal areas during Taipei’s military exercise in Pingtung County in the island’s south, near a zone previously designated by the Chinese army for its own drill.
Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry condemned China’s continuation of military maneuvers, and said Beijing’s activities show it is determined to link the East and South China Seas through the Taiwan Strait and make the entire area its internal waters.
“China’s real intention behind these military exercises is to alter the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and the entire region,” Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told a news conference on Tuesday in Taipei.
Wu said China’s large-scale military exercises, missile launches and cyberattacks were all part of Beijing’s “military playbook to prepare for the invasion of Taiwan.” He said they were strategies to “weaken public morale” on the island.
Beijing could try to make such military action routine after its drills conclude, Wu said, echoing some Chinese media commentators who said the military exercises could become a regular occurrence.
Taiwan is a self-governing democratic island off the southeast coast of China, which claims as a province and which has threatened to take by force if it makes any moves toward formal independence.
Beijing rejects official contact between Taipei and other countries.
Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense noted late Tuesday that what it termed China’s military intrusion has never ceased since Aug. 4.
On Tuesday, as of 5 p.m. (0900 GMT), 10 Chinese navy warships and 45 warplanes were detected in Taiwan’s surrounding region over the course of the day, the ministry said. Among them, 16 Chinese jet fighters crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait.
Meanwhile Pelosi defended her Taiwan visit despite the tensions that ensued with China. In an interview with NBC News, the 82-year-old said it was “worth it.”
“What the Chinese are doing is what they usually do,” Pelosi asserted, referring to the live-fire drills that Beijing is conducting off Taiwan.
She noted that she had overwhelming bipartisan support in Washington for her controversial Taiwan visit and charged that Chinese leader Xi Jinping was “in a fragile place.”
“He’s his has problems with his economy. He is acting like a scared bully,” Pelosi said.
