LVIV, Ukraine — (TNS) Russian negotiators Tuesday offered to pull back attacks on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in a step toward ending the war between the two nations, but U.S. and Western officials remained skeptical of Moscow’s true intentions.
The offer came as Russian and Ukrainian officials held a new round of talks and Ukrainian forces continued to mount fierce resistance in northern parts of the country against a relentless campaign of Russian shelling and missile attacks that has destroyed residential neighborhoods, hospitals and fuel storage depots.
But rather than ending the war, it seemed more likely that Russian President Vladimir Putin was merely shifting focus to the eastern and southern parts of Ukraine, where his forces have moved deeper into the separatist Donbas region and battered the coastal town of Mariupol.
“There is what Russia says and there is what Russia does,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said. “We’re focused on the latter, and what Russia is doing is the continued brutalization of Ukraine and its people, and that continues as we speak.”
In Tuesday’s talks, held in Istanbul, Ukraine also suggested it would accept a position of “neutrality” — giving up its aspiration to join NATO — as long as other outside entities, such as the European Union, guarantee its security. The negotiations also raised the prospect of a face-to-face meeting between Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy if there were a draft peace agreement.
Yet even as that prospect was emerging, Ukrainian officials ahead of Tuesday’s meetings warned their delegation not to eat or drink anything because of reports of suspected poisoning of participants in previous talks. Russia has a history of poisoning enemies of the government, so building trust is still a formidable challenge.
Pentagon officials said there were indications that Russian forces may indeed have begun pulling back from Kyiv and the hard-hit city of Chernihiv — but only in very small numbers.
“We’re not prepared to call this a retreat or even a withdrawal,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said. “We think that what they probably have in mind is a repositioning to prioritize elsewhere.”
But, Kirby added, “The threat to Kyiv is not over.”
President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke for an hour with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, to emphasize “their determination to continue raising costs on Russia for its brutal attacks in Ukraine,” the White House said.
Russian forces have been bogged down outside the capital for weeks, unable to break through into the heart of the city. In a sign that a reduction in attacks might already have begun, no new missile attacks were reported overnight in Kyiv. But regional officials reported shelling elsewhere Tuesday, including an attack that partially destroyed a government building in the southeastern port city of Mykolaiv, and an oil depot hit by a missile in Rivne in the northwest.
And it remains unclear whether Moscow’s recent statements about shifting its military focus to eastern Ukraine — which is home to a pro-Russia separatist movement — represent a real reevaluation of the aim of seizing Kyiv and toppling the Ukrainian government, or a temporary move to allow stalled Russian forces to regroup and prepare a heavier onslaught.
After Tuesday’s talks — the fifth round since Russia invaded its neighbor Feb. 24 — Ukraine suggested that it was open to discussing the status of the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014.
“It is offered to clearly record the parties’ intention to settle the issue exclusively through Ukraine-Russia bilateral negotiations within 15 years. It’s also offered not to resolve the Crimean issue by military means in any case,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelenskyy.
The statements and a possible Putin-Zelenskyy meeting were a shift from earlier in the day, when Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kyiv was seeking to address “humanitarian questions” at least and a “sustainable” cease-fire at most. “We do not trade in people, land and sovereignty,” he said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had said Monday that the world needed to “stop pandering” to Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of only “seeking to generate an image of negotiation” in its demands for Putin-Zelenskyy talks.
The stalemate at the negotiating table up until now appeared to match the situation on the ground in Ukraine, which in recent days has seen a seesaw of gains and losses for both sides after nearly five weeks of armed hostilities.
