(TNS) It’s looking increasingly likely that the Atlantic’s first named storm of 2022 could form this week in the Gulf of Mexico, possibly affecting Florida by week’s end.
Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday that there’s now a 60% chance a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Alex could emerge in the warm Gulf waters in the next five days, fueled from the remnants of what was Hurricane Agatha in the Pacific.
Warm water temperatures are an optimal factor in tropical storm and hurricane development. In mid-June of last year, Tropical Storm Claudette formed in the Gulf waters and came ashore in Louisiana.
If a depression or storm forms this year, it would be called Alex.
Regardless of tropical development, it is forecast to bring heavy rain to portions of southeastern Mexico, Guatemala, and Belize, then spread across western Cuba, southern Florida, and the Florida Keys by the end of the week.
Hurricane Agatha underwent rapid intensification Sunday becoming a Category 2 hurricane, when its maximum sustained winds jumped 35 mph in less than 24 hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.