WEA-CALIF-STORM

Rain floods a field along San Juan Road in Pajaro near Watsonville, California, as the latest atmospheric river storm system hits Santa Cruz CountyÂ on March 10, 2023. 

 Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group/TNS

PAJARO, Calif. — California was bracing for another round of rain beginning Monday as officials tried to assess the damage from severe flooding along the Central Coast and Central Valley, which left scores stranded and left whole blocks under water.

Yet another atmospheric river will bring new flood concerns to Northern California beginning Monday and continuing through Tuesday night.